Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 251.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,015,000 after buying an additional 431,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,199,000 after purchasing an additional 50,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,775 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,650,000 after purchasing an additional 70,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 565,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,772,000 after purchasing an additional 439,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $331.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FLT opened at $196.18 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $329.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

