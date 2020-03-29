Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Trimmed by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,330,994 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TH Capital increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $188.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.09. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

