Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 432,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 31,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.

AFT stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

