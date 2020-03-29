Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 9,915 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 182.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,835,000 after purchasing an additional 566,914 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $7,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,293,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,975.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,672 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,403 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $850.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.30 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 20.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

