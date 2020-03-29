Capital World Investors Invests $508,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $423,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in BCE by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BCE by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 115,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $38.41 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.6267 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.32%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

