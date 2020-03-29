Capital World Investors Grows Stock Position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Prudential Public were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Prudential Public by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Prudential Public by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 330,400 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Public by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Prudential Public by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,633,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,616 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

PUK opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.49. Prudential Public Limited has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $46.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.5194 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Prudential Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

