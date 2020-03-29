Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 26,557 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 47,423.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Teradata were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,234,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,827,000 after purchasing an additional 243,238 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Teradata by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,211,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,209,000 after buying an additional 362,979 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,382,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,008,000 after buying an additional 1,083,311 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 286,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,240,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 786,226 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

NYSE:TDC opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -92.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

