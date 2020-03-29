Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 351,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Neovasc were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neovasc by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,349 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. Neovasc Inc has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $8.65.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

