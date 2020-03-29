Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Position Trimmed by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,808,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $546,413,000 after acquiring an additional 126,252 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $448,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $331,417,000 after acquiring an additional 859,321 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,145,000 after acquiring an additional 172,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,077,000 after acquiring an additional 391,921 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.81. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $157.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UHS. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.42.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.