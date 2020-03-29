Brinker Capital Inc. Purchases 463 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,302 shares of company stock worth $2,153,135. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $100.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Bank of America raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.