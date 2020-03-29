East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Short Interest Up 72.1% in March

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,700 shares, a growth of 72.1% from the February 27th total of 2,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,401,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

EWBC opened at $28.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,908,000 after purchasing an additional 969,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,975,000 after purchasing an additional 965,403 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 622.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 571,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

