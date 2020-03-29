L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,134,400 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 27th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,700,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $27,148,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in L3Harris in the third quarter valued at $1,949,311,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,974,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,036,000 after acquiring an additional 262,567 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,874,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,751,000 after acquiring an additional 29,240 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,806,000 after acquiring an additional 210,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,455,000 after acquiring an additional 168,152 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $259.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

LHX stock opened at $185.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.82. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from L3Harris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

