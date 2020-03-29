Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 1,659 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Brinker Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Msci were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Msci by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Msci during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Msci during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Msci during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Msci by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Msci alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.33.

MSCI opened at $275.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.36. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $193.34 and a 1 year high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. Msci’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total value of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.