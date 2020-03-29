Brinker Capital Inc. Acquires 1,017 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GGG. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 324,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,871,000 after purchasing an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Graco by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Port Capital LLC grew its position in Graco by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 409,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after buying an additional 85,504 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco stock opened at $45.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.26.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In other Graco news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,886 shares of company stock valued at $21,167,849. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

