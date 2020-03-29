Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Up 67.9% in March

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,114,600 shares, a growth of 67.9% from the February 27th total of 664,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 193,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,194,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28 and a beta of 0.78. Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.27 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

