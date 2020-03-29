Brinker Capital Inc. Grows Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,807,000 after buying an additional 52,965 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,303,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,075,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

OMC stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $85.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

