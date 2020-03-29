Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Lowers Position in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,084,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 89,772 shares during the period. Cameco comprises about 1.2% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 5.83% of Cameco worth $205,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 318.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 10,895.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

CCJ opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.00 and a beta of 0.59. Cameco Corp has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.59 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Corp will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.