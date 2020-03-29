Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,279.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6936 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

