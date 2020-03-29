Belpointe Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 329,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 89,027 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $516.00 to $463.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $434.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $477.94 and a 200-day moving average of $480.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total value of $2,743,429.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.00, for a total transaction of $2,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

