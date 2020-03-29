Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK stock opened at $96.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.31. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.