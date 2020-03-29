Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,202,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.72% of Pentair worth $55,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after acquiring an additional 657,261 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 25.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 259.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 220,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $788,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised Pentair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Pentair from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $29.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $755.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

