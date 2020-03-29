Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $50,000 Investment in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on GSX Techedu from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.38. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. GSX Techedu had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 412.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

