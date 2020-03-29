Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Primerica were worth $28,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Primerica by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Primerica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,053.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI opened at $89.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.29. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $530.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. SunTrust Banks upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

