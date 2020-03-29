Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 406 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.85.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $108.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

