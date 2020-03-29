Archer Investment Corp Invests $63,000 in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $7,181,311,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $381,924,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 656,106 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,463,350,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after purchasing an additional 620,579 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAX. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.53.

NYSE:BAX opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Baxter International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

