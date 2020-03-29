Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) PT Lowered to C$3.30 at Scotiabank

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$3.90 to C$3.30 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRL. TD Securities downgraded Trilogy International Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Trilogy International Partners from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.96. Trilogy International Partners has a 1-year low of C$1.44 and a 1-year high of C$3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $94.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.80.

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communication services in Bolivia and New Zealand. The company's communications services include local, international long distance, and roaming services for customers and international visitors roaming on their networks.

