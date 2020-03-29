National Bank Financial Trims Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Target Price to C$14.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.43.

Shares of TSE ZZZ opened at C$9.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.61. The company has a market capitalization of $341.87 million and a P/E ratio of 6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.95, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$7.75 and a 1 year high of C$22.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

