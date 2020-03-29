Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €100.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €106.64 ($124.00).

Shares of CON opened at €64.70 ($75.23) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €110.73. Continental has a 52-week low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 52-week high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

