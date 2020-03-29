International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 13,900 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

International Isotopes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INIS)

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt teletherapy sources, and radioisotopes and radiochemicals for medical research, pharmacy compounding, and clinical applications. The company operates in six segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, Radiological Services, and Transportation.

