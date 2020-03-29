Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ramsdens (LON:RFX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RFX stock opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 191.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 208.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10. Ramsdens has a 52-week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 260 ($3.42).

In other news, insider Andrew David Meehan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of £28,350 ($37,292.82).

About Ramsdens

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

