Network International’s (NETW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Network International from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 639 ($8.41).

Shares of NETW stock opened at GBX 420 ($5.52) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 529.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 556.79. Network International has a 52 week low of GBX 317 ($4.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 656 ($8.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Network International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.17%.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

