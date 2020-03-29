Uluru (OTCMKTS:ULUR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Uluru Inc (OTCMKTS:ULUR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.00. Uluru shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 7 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Uluru (OTCMKTS:ULUR)

ULURU Inc, a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers.

