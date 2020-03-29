Luceco’s (LUCE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Luceco (LON:LUCE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Luceco to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 151 ($1.99) to GBX 87 ($1.14) in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:LUCE opened at GBX 78.80 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Luceco has a 1-year low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 154 ($2.03). The company has a market capitalization of $126.71 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 105.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 109.95.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

