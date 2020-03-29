Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Short Interest Update

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,888,200 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 27th total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,949,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.27 and a fifty-two week high of $103.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,523.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after acquiring an additional 448,348 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,617,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $226,106,000 after acquiring an additional 97,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $218,847,000 after acquiring an additional 60,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,267,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after acquiring an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.80.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

