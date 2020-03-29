MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) vs. AmerisourceBergen (NASDAQ:ABC) Head to Head Review

MultiCell Technologies (NASDAQ:MEDS) and AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

MultiCell Technologies has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmerisourceBergen has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

66.4% of AmerisourceBergen shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of MultiCell Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of AmerisourceBergen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MultiCell Technologies and AmerisourceBergen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiCell Technologies $3.83 million 10.33 $10,000.00 N/A N/A AmerisourceBergen $179.59 billion 0.09 $855.36 million $7.09 11.53

AmerisourceBergen has higher revenue and earnings than MultiCell Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares MultiCell Technologies and AmerisourceBergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiCell Technologies 0.33% 1.26% 0.61% AmerisourceBergen 0.36% 49.95% 3.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MultiCell Technologies and AmerisourceBergen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiCell Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A AmerisourceBergen 1 4 4 0 2.33

AmerisourceBergen has a consensus price target of $96.14, suggesting a potential upside of 17.56%. Given AmerisourceBergen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AmerisourceBergen is more favorable than MultiCell Technologies.

Summary

AmerisourceBergen beats MultiCell Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MultiCell Technologies Company Profile

Trxade Group, Inc. owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc.; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services. Its principal products and services include Trxade.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical marketplace; InventoryRx.com, a Web-based pharmaceutical exchange platform; Pharmabayonline that provides proprietary pharmaceutical data analytics and governmental reimbursement benchmarks analysis to the United States-based independent pharmacies and pharmaceutical databases; and RxGuru, a desktop application, which provides product information. The company also operates a retail specialty pharmacy. In addition, it operates Delivmeds.com, a consumer-based app to provide delivery of pharmaceutical products; and Trxademso.com to assist independent retail pharmacies on pricing, distribution, and logistics. Trxade Group, Inc. is based in Land O'Lakes, Florida.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers. In addition, this segment distributes plasma and other blood products, injectable pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and other specialty products; provides other services primarily to physicians who specialize in various disease states, primarily oncology, as well as to other healthcare providers, including hospitals and dialysis clinics; and offers data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company's Other segment provides integrated manufacturer services, such as clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support; offers specialty transportation and logistics services for the biopharmaceutical industry; and sells pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and various other products to customers in both the companion animal and production animal markets, as well as provides demand-creating sales force services to manufacturers. AmerisourceBergen Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

