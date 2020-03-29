Short Interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Declines By 9.5%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,825,200 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the February 27th total of 6,440,000 shares. Currently, 18.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,036,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.63). On average, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

