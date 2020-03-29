Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Update

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,223,200 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the February 27th total of 4,570,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

AMKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of AMKR opened at $7.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.61. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.