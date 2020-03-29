$61.06 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will announce sales of $61.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.40 million and the lowest is $60.90 million. Glaukos posted sales of $54.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $294.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.91 million to $295.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $332.26 million, with estimates ranging from $322.26 million to $347.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

GKOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Glaukos from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Glaukos from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $33.34 on Friday. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.24 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

