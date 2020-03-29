Short Interest in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Rises By 26.1%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,399,400 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 27th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,082,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,333.20.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,900.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $945.89 billion, a PE ratio of 82.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,962.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1,844.41. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

