Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $791.30 Million

Brokerages expect that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will report sales of $791.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $776.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $796.00 million. Godaddy posted sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Godaddy.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million.

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Godaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.11.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 16,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,215,927.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,428.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 2,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $158,814.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,836 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Godaddy by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Godaddy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Godaddy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Godaddy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Godaddy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY stock opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Godaddy has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.61.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Godaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.