Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.71 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) will announce sales of $5.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.67 billion. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $24.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.92 billion to $24.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.75 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Guggenheim raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

Shares of KHC opened at $24.24 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

