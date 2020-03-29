Analysts Expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.73 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will post sales of $28.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.47 billion. Anthem posted sales of $24.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $117.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $116.89 billion to $118.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $126.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.78 billion to $128.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $374.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.08.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in Anthem by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after buying an additional 1,298,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anthem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after buying an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Anthem by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $222.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.39. The stock has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

