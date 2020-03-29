Analysts Expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.01 Million

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post $8.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $10.51 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $7.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $39.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $52.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $27.94 million, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $37.17 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after purchasing an additional 611,260 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,273,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after purchasing an additional 611,260 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,273,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,095,000 after purchasing an additional 198,875 shares during the last quarter. Mayo Clinic purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 333,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 176,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $249.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.60. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.39.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

