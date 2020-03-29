Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Hanesbrands posted sales of $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $2,158,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 32,222 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 384,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,887,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

