Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AKRO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $120,163,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,409,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after buying an additional 379,505 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,580,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 1,200.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 31,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. Akero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.