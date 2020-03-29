Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.46

Greystone Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:GLGI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.36. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 3,000 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Greystone Logistics had a return on equity of 45.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter.

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

