$3.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) This Quarter

Analysts expect UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) to announce earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings per share of $3.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $16.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.42 to $16.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $19.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.70 to $19.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UnitedHealth Group.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.14.

NYSE:UNH opened at $242.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.32. The company has a market capitalization of $242.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.