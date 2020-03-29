XLMedia (LON:XLM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.79

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.79 and traded as low as $14.00. XLMedia shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 1,128,536 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 47.79. The company has a market cap of $26.52 million and a P/E ratio of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other news, insider Ory Weihs bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £29,000 ($38,147.86). Also, insider Stuart Simms bought 879,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £228,792.98 ($300,964.19).

XLMedia PLC is the United Kingdom-based online performance marketing company. The Company focuses on paying users from multiple online and mobile channels and directs them to online businesses who, in turn, convert such traffic into paying customers. The Company’s segments include Publishing, Media and Partners Network.

