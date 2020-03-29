Brokerages Anticipate ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) to report sales of $18.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ConforMIS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.78 million and the highest is $19.11 million. ConforMIS reported sales of $20.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConforMIS will report full-year sales of $80.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.80 million to $80.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $87.93 million, with estimates ranging from $87.88 million to $87.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ConforMIS.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 121.27% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $19.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.91 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFMS. ValuEngine upgraded ConforMIS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConforMIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

In other ConforMIS news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 56,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $80,512.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,825,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,195.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in ConforMIS during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ConforMIS by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ConforMIS by 1,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ConforMIS during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 49,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.68 on Friday. ConforMIS has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.94.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

