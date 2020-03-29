Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $497.47

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2020

Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $497.47 and traded as low as $351.78. Merchants Trust shares last traded at $359.00, with a volume of 355,517 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 457.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 497.47. The firm has a market cap of $410.80 million and a PE ratio of -14.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is -1.08%.

In related news, insider Colin Clark purchased 4,600 shares of Merchants Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 557 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £25,622 ($33,704.29).

Merchants Trust Company Profile (LON:MRCH)

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

